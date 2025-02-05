Ed Turns News: Makes permanent move to Exeter

Turns has joined Exeter City on a permanent transfer from Brighton, his former club confirmed. "Ed is ready to play first-team football, and this move will give him the opportunity to do that. It's great to see the club support a local lad through the academy and into the professional game. We wish him the best of luck," said Technical Director David Weir.

Turns made two first-team appearances for Brighton after joining the club in 2014. He also spent time on loan, making 33 appearances for Leyton Orient across two spells and 14 appearances for Crewe Alexandra.