Edan Diop News: Sent on loan

Diop has been sent on loan to Cercle Bruges from Monaco, according to his parent club.

Diop is going to spend the next season away from Monaco on loan, with the midfielder dealt to Belgium with Cercle Bruges. This is likely for the midfielder's development, as he saw 10 appearances in the 2023/24 season but not once in the 2024/25 campaign. His trajectory is only up at the age of 20, hoping this loan can lead to more time with the first team.