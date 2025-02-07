Eddie Nketiah Injury: Big doubt Saturday

Nketiah is a big doubt for Saturday's clash with Doncaster, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Unfortunately, Eddie Nketiah got injured in the training yesterday, twisting his ankle - so there is a big question mark over whether he will be available."

Nketiah is struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in training and is a big doubt. The forward would be a major blow, especially with Eberechi Eze (foot) ruled out. Nketiah has been a bench option for the most part since joining Palace.