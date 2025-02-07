Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eddie Nketiah headshot

Eddie Nketiah Injury: Big doubt Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Nketiah is a big doubt for Saturday's clash with Doncaster, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Unfortunately, Eddie Nketiah got injured in the training yesterday, twisting his ankle - so there is a big question mark over whether he will be available."

Nketiah is struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in training and is a big doubt. The forward would be a major blow, especially with Eberechi Eze (foot) ruled out. Nketiah has been a bench option for the most part since joining Palace.

Eddie Nketiah
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now