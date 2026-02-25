Eddie Nketiah headshot

Eddie Nketiah Injury: Eyeing April return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Nketiah (strain) is eyeing a return to play in April, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I mentioned it [last week]: Eddie had a setback and it will take him now a few more weeks. We are now at the end of February. We expect him back in training... I think it will be the end of March, but because we don't have games, it looks like it will be April [on the pitch]."

Nketiah suffered a setback last week and will now be looking out at least another month out, set to return to training during March and not play again until April. This does mean the club is without two of their forwards for a bit more time, as Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) is also out. Jordan Strand Larsen should remain in the starting XI at forward until the other two recover, hoping they can see a boost soon.

Eddie Nketiah
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
42 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
64 days ago