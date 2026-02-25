Eddie Nketiah Injury: Eyeing April return

Nketiah (strain) is eyeing a return to play in April, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I mentioned it [last week]: Eddie had a setback and it will take him now a few more weeks. We are now at the end of February. We expect him back in training... I think it will be the end of March, but because we don't have games, it looks like it will be April [on the pitch]."

Nketiah suffered a setback last week and will now be looking out at least another month out, set to return to training during March and not play again until April. This does mean the club is without two of their forwards for a bit more time, as Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) is also out. Jordan Strand Larsen should remain in the starting XI at forward until the other two recover, hoping they can see a boost soon.