Eddie Nketiah Injury: Eyeing return after break
Nketiah (strain) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I think after the international break, Eddie will be back for us."
Nketiah is nearing a return to action as expected, with the forward now eyeing a return right after the international break. This comes after he has not played since the turn of the new year, missing the past two months of action. His return will give some more depth in the attack, notching two starts in 12 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures58 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 3073 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1974 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1974 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More