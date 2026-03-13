Eddie Nketiah Injury: Eyeing return after break

Nketiah (strain) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I think after the international break, Eddie will be back for us."

Nketiah is nearing a return to action as expected, with the forward now eyeing a return right after the international break. This comes after he has not played since the turn of the new year, missing the past two months of action. His return will give some more depth in the attack, notching two starts in 12 appearances this season.