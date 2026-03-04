Eddie Nketiah Injury: Out until April
Nketiah (strain) won't be available before April, according to coach Igoar Glasner. "Eddie won't be available before April. So we're pushing hard to have him back in the team."
Nketiah won't be available before April after already missing the last 10 matches due to a strain injury. The forward had been operating in a reserve role prior to the setback and is likely to return to that spot once he is fit again, especially with Jean-Philippe Mateta nearing a return and Jorgen Strand Larsen arriving during the winter transfer window.
