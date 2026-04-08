Eddie Nketiah Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Nketiah suffered another hamstring injury late in Wednesday's training session and is therefore ruled out for Thursday's Conference League clash against Fiorentina, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the game. He won't make tomorrow's squad. He will have a scan again, but it doesn't really look good for him"

Nketiah suffered a setback with a hamstring injury late in Wednesday's training session after targeting a return for Thursday's Conference League clash against Fiorentina and has been ruled out for the match. He will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue, and his potential absence would leave fewer attacking options in the depth chart.