Eddie Nketiah Injury: Suffers setback

Nketiah (strain) remains out as he "had a setback and we will miss him for a few more weeks.", manager Oliver Glasner confirmed Wednesday.

Nketiah hasn't played since Dec. 28 while continuing to struggle with muscular problems. He previously scored twice over 12 appearances across all competitions, but he had been used mostly as a bench option, so his absence impacts the squad's attacking depth. Jorgen Strand Larsen should continue to lead the front line until either Nketiah or Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) returns.