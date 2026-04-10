Eddie Nketiah Injury: Will miss rest of season

Nketiah will miss the rest of the season due to a new hamstring injury, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "For Eddie, unfortunately, it is the end of the season, so he won't return until the new season starts."

Nketiah picked up the injury in Wednesday's training session, and not only will he miss the weekend match against Newcastle, but he won't be able to return before the end of the 2025/26 campaign. It's been an injury-marred season for the striker, who has been limited to just two starts and 12 Premier League appearances this season, tallying two goals.