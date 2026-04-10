Eddie Nketiah Injury: Will miss rest of season
Nketiah will miss the rest of the season due to a new hamstring injury, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "For Eddie, unfortunately, it is the end of the season, so he won't return until the new season starts."
Nketiah picked up the injury in Wednesday's training session, and not only will he miss the weekend match against Newcastle, but he won't be able to return before the end of the 2025/26 campaign. It's been an injury-marred season for the striker, who has been limited to just two starts and 12 Premier League appearances this season, tallying two goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2937 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW22: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures86 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30101 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19102 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Nketiah See More