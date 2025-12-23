Nketiah is seeing a greater role for Palace with the departure of Ismaila Sarr for the AFCON but the forward received a knock in the first half of Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat against the Gunners that he will need to manage in the coming days. The issue seems to be minor since coach Oliver Glasner already announced that he will be available against the Spurs on Sunday. That said, if he had to ultimately miss the game or start on the bench, the young Justin Devenny will likely get a starting chance for that clash.