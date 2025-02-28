Eddie Nketiah News: Scores first goal of season

Nketiah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Nketiah was back on the field after going unused last match, although he did only see four minutes of play. He would score in extra time to put the exclamation point on top of their win, bagging his first goal of the season. However, it was his second goal contribution, seeing an assist Dec. 15.