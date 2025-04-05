Eddie Nketiah News: Sees red

Nketiah was shown a red card in Saturday's match against Brighton.

Nketiah is heading to the sidelines for a match, as the forward saw a red card Saturday. This comes after seeing two yellow cards, one in the 69th minute and another in the 78th minute. This will force him out to face Manchester City on April 12, returning against Newcastle on April 16 against Nottingham. He did appear as a substitute, so this shouldn't force a change.