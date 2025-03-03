Eddie Segura News: Completes four clearances
Segura recorded one tackle (zero won), four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New York City FC.
Segura made his first start of the season, making four clearances to keep the clean sheet for LAFC. He was only a bench option last season with just 12 starts in 28 MLS appearances including the playoffs, as the defender will look to climb up the depth chart for the side.
