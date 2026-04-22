Eddie Segura News: Composed defensive shift in draw
Segura generated two tackles (two won), six clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.
Segura wore the armband and led LAFC to a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado, putting together a composed and authoritative shift at the back with three duels won, six clearances, two tackles (both won) and a season-high three interceptions for the Black and Gold. He's now started seven of the club's nine MLS matches this season, anchoring a defense that has delivered six clean sheets. The defender continues to stand out as one of the key leaders along the back line under coach Marc Dos Santos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Segura See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VFebruary 19, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8September 23, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6September 9, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3August 19, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Segura See More