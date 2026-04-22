Eddie Segura headshot

Eddie Segura News: Composed defensive shift in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Segura generated two tackles (two won), six clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Segura wore the armband and led LAFC to a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado, putting together a composed and authoritative shift at the back with three duels won, six clearances, two tackles (both won) and a season-high three interceptions for the Black and Gold. He's now started seven of the club's nine MLS matches this season, anchoring a defense that has delivered six clean sheets. The defender continues to stand out as one of the key leaders along the back line under coach Marc Dos Santos.

Eddie Segura
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Segura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Segura See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 19, 2020