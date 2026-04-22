Eddie Segura News: Composed defensive shift in draw

Segura generated two tackles (two won), six clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Segura wore the armband and led LAFC to a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado, putting together a composed and authoritative shift at the back with three duels won, six clearances, two tackles (both won) and a season-high three interceptions for the Black and Gold. He's now started seven of the club's nine MLS matches this season, anchoring a defense that has delivered six clean sheets. The defender continues to stand out as one of the key leaders along the back line under coach Marc Dos Santos.