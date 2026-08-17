Eddie Segura News: Three shots in home defeat
Segura had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Segura took three shots as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat to San Diego. The midfielder is still waiting on his first goal this season, having only scored one goal in the last five seasons. He put one of his shots on target and also created a chance. The midfielder did pick up a booking as part of his four fouls conceded in the game.
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