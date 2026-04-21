Eder Lopez News: Assist, red card against Pumas

Lopez delivered an assist before being sent off in Tuesday's clash with Pumas.

Lopez set up Francisco Nevarez for the 35th-minute opener but later had a card changed by VAR review, ending his performance early in the second half. The resulting suspension forces Lopez to miss the week 17 matchup versus Atletico San Luis, so the Clausura campaign is most likely over for him given that it's difficult for Bravos to qualify for the knockout rounds. In any case, the wide player had seen limited action before Tuesday's game, with Alejandro Mayorga usually favored on the left side of a back four.