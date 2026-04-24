Eder Lopez News: Ban raised to two games

Lopez received an additional suspension match following his red card against Pumas, per the FMF disciplinary report.

Lopez will now miss the Clausura regular-season finale and the Apertura 2026 opener given his team's early elimination from the competition. He made only three starts over the first half of the year, but he did provide an assist before being sent off in his last outing. In any case, Alejandro Mayorga will likely get the nod at left-back until Lopez is back in contention.