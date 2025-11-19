Miltao suffered an injury over the break, and that has been confirmed after his testing Wednesday, as the Brazilian picked up an adductor injury. This is unfortunate for the defender, as he was finally healthy to begin this season and maintained a starting role after long absences in the past two seasons. He is expected to miss around two weeks as he recovers, leaving him out for three league matches and a UCL game. That said, a return will be expected near the start of December, with Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio likely to start in the center of the defense in his place.