Eder Militao Injury: Could miss World Cup
Militao suffered a setback in his biceps femoris injury with the wound reopening, potentially requiring surgery and putting his participation in the World Cup with Brazil at serious risk, according to Tiempo de Juego.
Militao had only recently returned from a lengthy hamstring injury before this latest recurrence, making it an incredibly frustrating situation for the Brazilian center-back who simply cannot stay healthy. The prospect of surgery would extend his recovery timeline significantly, casting a dark cloud over his summer plans with the Selecao heading into the World Cup. Antonio Rudiger is expected to continue covering in the starting role at Real Madrid while the full extent of the setback is assessed, with the club set to make a decision on the surgical route in the coming days.
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