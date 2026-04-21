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Eder Militao Injury: Forced off against Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 1:43pm

Militao abandoned Tuesday's matchup versus Alaves with an apparent leg injury, touching his knees before leaving the pitch, Albert Ortega of El Confidencial reports.

Militao was replaced by Antonio Rudiger in first-half stoppage time during his third straight start across all competitions. While it remains unclear exactly what happened to the Brazilian, this could be a worrying issue, especially considering his injury history, as he recently returned from a major hamstring tear. Moreover, a knee problem would potentially rule him out for the remaining 2025/26 La Liga fixtures and put his World Cup participation in doubt.

Eder Militao
Real Madrid
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