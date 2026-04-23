Eder Militao Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Militao (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg and will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, according to the club.
Militao's latest injury is another significant blow for a player who has struggled to stay healthy, having only recently returned from a lengthy hamstring setback. The biceps femoris is part of the hamstring muscle group, making this a particularly concerning development given his recent injury history in that area. Antonio Rudiger is expected to continue in the starting role at center-back while Militao works through his recovery. The day-to-day monitoring suggests the club is taking a cautious approach, and no return timeline has been established at this stage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds44 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 1644 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction135 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction184 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season273 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More