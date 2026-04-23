Eder Militao Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Militao (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg and will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, according to the club.

Militao's latest injury is another significant blow for a player who has struggled to stay healthy, having only recently returned from a lengthy hamstring setback. The biceps femoris is part of the hamstring muscle group, making this a particularly concerning development given his recent injury history in that area. Antonio Rudiger is expected to continue in the starting role at center-back while Militao works through his recovery. The day-to-day monitoring suggests the club is taking a cautious approach, and no return timeline has been established at this stage.