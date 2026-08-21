Eder Militao Injury: Progressing toward full training

Militao (hamstring) is now able to run lightly on the training pitch at Valdebebas, including in boots, and has begun basic ball contact exercises, according to AS.

Militao underwent surgery in Finland last March on his torn femoral biceps tendon and has continued working with physios Ricardo Sasaki and Renato Valenca in Brazil to build on that progress. His return is expected after the upcoming international break, and once back, he's expected to raise the level at center back for a position where Dean Huijsen is still adapting following the injury to Raul Asencio, which pushed Real Madrid to test academy options Mario Rivas and Joan Martinez as emergency depth this summer.