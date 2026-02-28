Eder Militao headshot

Eder Militao Injury: Running on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Militao (hamstring) was spotted running on grass Saturday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Militao is closing in on his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since early December, showing strong progress Saturday when he was spotted back running on grass. That is a major lift for the Merengues, as the Brazilian center-back is tracking toward a comeback in the coming weeks and should give the back line a significant boost once he is back at full throttle. Before going down, Militao had locked in 15 starts in 16 appearances across all competitions, racking up 24 tackles and 66 clearances while helping anchor five clean sheets.

Eder Militao
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
81 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
130 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
219 days ago
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 17, 2023