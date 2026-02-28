Eder Militao Injury: Running on grass

Militao (hamstring) was spotted running on grass Saturday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Militao is closing in on his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since early December, showing strong progress Saturday when he was spotted back running on grass. That is a major lift for the Merengues, as the Brazilian center-back is tracking toward a comeback in the coming weeks and should give the back line a significant boost once he is back at full throttle. Before going down, Militao had locked in 15 starts in 16 appearances across all competitions, racking up 24 tackles and 66 clearances while helping anchor five clean sheets.