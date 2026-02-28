Eder Militao Injury: Running on grass
Militao (hamstring) was spotted running on grass Saturday, according to Madrid Xtra.
Militao is closing in on his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since early December, showing strong progress Saturday when he was spotted back running on grass. That is a major lift for the Merengues, as the Brazilian center-back is tracking toward a comeback in the coming weeks and should give the back line a significant boost once he is back at full throttle. Before going down, Militao had locked in 15 starts in 16 appearances across all competitions, racking up 24 tackles and 66 clearances while helping anchor five clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction81 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction130 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season219 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester City vs. Real MadridMay 17, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eder Militao See More