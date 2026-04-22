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Eder Militao Injury: Set for MRI Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 4:46am

Militao (knee) was forced off during Tuesday's clash against Alaves after not wanting to risk further damage, with an MRI scheduled for Thursday to determine the severity of the issue, according to Sergio Quirante of DAZN.

Militao had only recently returned from a lengthy hamstring injury, making any new problem a deeply concerning development for both player and Real Madrid. The Brazilian center-back was replaced by Antonio Rudiger in first-half stoppage time and the club is taking no chances given his injury history, with the MRI results set to provide a much clearer picture of what the next steps will be. Rudiger is expected to continue in the starting role while the club awaits the diagnosis, with Militao's involvement in the final stretch of the La Liga season and potentially the World Cup now hanging in the balance.

Eder Militao
Real Madrid
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