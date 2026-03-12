Eder Militao Injury: Spotted in training
Militao (hamstring) was spotted in training Thursday and could be nearing a return, according to Madrid Xtra.
Militao returned to training Thursday and could be nearing a return after a three month absence due to a hamstring injury. The defender is expected to return gradually due to his injury history but should reclaim a starting role once fully fit, with Antonio Rudiger potentially moving back to the bench. Militao made 15 starts in 16 appearances across all competitions, tallying 24 tackles and 66 clearances.
