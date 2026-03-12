Eder Militao headshot

Eder Militao Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Militao (hamstring) was spotted in training Thursday and could be nearing a return, according to Madrid Xtra.

Militao returned to training Thursday and could be nearing a return after a three month absence due to a hamstring injury. The defender is expected to return gradually due to his injury history but should reclaim a starting role once fully fit, with Antonio Rudiger potentially moving back to the bench. Militao made 15 starts in 16 appearances across all competitions, tallying 24 tackles and 66 clearances.

Eder Militao
Real Madrid
