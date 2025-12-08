Militao couldn't make it to the middle of the first half in Sunday's defeat against the Celeste since he suffered a new injury that seems to be linked to his hamstring. This is a big blow for the Merengues since he recently came back from a groin injury and started the last three games, highlighting his important role in the backline. The club will hope to have Dean Huijsen (undisclosed) fit for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City, or coach Xabi Alonso will have to find a solution with Aurelien Tchouameni playing in the backline or Federico Valverde playing at right-back while Raul Asencio takes a spot in central defense.