Militao will undergo examinations on Wednesday in Madrid to determine the extent of the groin discomfort he suffered against Tunisia on Tuesday. The center-back was forced off in the 60th minute but remained on the bench, suggesting the issue should not be too significant. That said, he will hope to be available for Sunday's clash against Elche since he is a regular starter in the backline under coach Xabi Alonso, and a potential absence of the Brazilian would force a change in the starting XI, with Raul Asencio likely replacing him if he misses out.