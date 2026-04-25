Eder Militao Injury: Surgery confirmed, WC dream over

Militao will undergo surgery on his left hamstring after the wound from his initial December injury against Celta Vigo reopened, ending any hope of featuring at the World Cup this summer, according to Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE.

Militao had been battling to recover from the biceps femoris setback but the reopening of the original scar has forced the club's hand, with surgery now the only option to properly address the injury. The Brazilian center-back ends what has been a desperately unlucky season due to injuries and ends the season with two goals, one assist, 28 tackles and 86 clearances across 21 appearances in all competitions, having shown his quality whenever fit before injury struck again. Antonio Rudiger will continue covering in central defense for the remainder of Real Madrid's season, while Militao now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process that will keep him out well into the new season and deny him the chance to represent Brazil at the World Cup.