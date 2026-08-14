Eder Militao Injury: Targeting late September return

Militao (hamstring) is expected to return in the end of September to start of October period, according to Diario AS, per Madrid Xtra.

Militao's recovery timeline pushes back earlier hopes of a return for the Aug. 22 league opener against Espanyol, a setback for a player Real Madrid had hoped to have anchoring the backline this season. He had recently been spotted training with the ball and progressing well in his rehabilitation from hamstring surgery, but this update tempers those expectations considerably. Dean Huijsen is expected to pair with either Antonio Rudiger or Ibrahima Konate in central defense until Militao's return. Militao is expected to continue his recovery process as the club provides further updates.