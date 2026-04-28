Eder Militao Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Militao has successfully undergone surgery for a rupture of the proximal tendon of the left biceps femoris, performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Real Madrid's medical services, according to the club.

Militao ends the campaign with two goals, one assist, 28 tackles and 86 clearances across 21 appearances, a bittersweet tally for a player who showed his quality whenever fit but simply could not stay healthy. The surgery marks the latest chapter in what has been a brutal three-season stretch for the Brazilian center-back, who has missed more than 230 days to injury in each of the last three campaigns, a staggering toll that has prevented him from establishing the consistent presence his talent deserves. The World Cup this summer is now completely out of the question, and his focus will shift entirely to being fully fit and ready to go when the 2026/27 season kicks off, with Real Madrid and Brazil both desperately needing him healthy for the long term.