Militao was instrumental both centrally in defense and going forward, providing the header that set up Jude Bellingham's winner. He recorded four clearances and four tackles, a season high, and neutralized Barcelona's initial attempts to press, especially in the second half. His calm command of the back line allowed Real Madrid to stay in control after the equalizer. Militao is finally reaching his full potential after his long-term injuries from last season, which allows him to play with confidence and be more impactful in attacking phases, highlighted by his eight total shots across his last three outings.