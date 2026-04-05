Eder Militao News: Scores late Saturday

Militao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Mallorca.

Militao scored a header assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 88th minute, a goal which looked like it would be the equalizer before Vedat Muriqi scored the winner just three minutes later. It marked Militao's return to the pitch after missing the last three months with a hamstring injury, and he didn't waste any time making an impact. His return comes at a crucial point, with Madrid heading into the Champions League quarterfinal versus Bayern and fighting to get back into the La Liga title race.