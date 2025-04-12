Ederson Injury: Forced off after assist

Ederson bagged an assist while making zero saves and allowing two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace. He was also forced off in the 71st minute due to an apparent groin injury.

Ederson recovered well after allowing two early goals to Palace, as the keeper would dish out a long ball that would find James McAtee in the 56th minute for a goal. This does mark his fourth assist of the season, having more than quite a few Premier League forwards and midfielders. However, he was taken off in the 71st minute with what looked to be a groin injury after over stretching on a kick. This will be something to monitor heading into the final stages of the season, with Stefan Ortega as a likely replacement if he misses more time.