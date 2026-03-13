Ederson Injury: Poised to be back versus Inter

Ederson (thigh) is good to go for Saturday's game against Inter, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Ederson has logged multiple full sessions after the Bayern Munich game and will return from a six-tilt absence. He'll likely begin on the bench, with two among Marten De Roon, Mario Pasalic and Yunus Musah getting the nod. He has created at least one chance in his lsat nine appearances, scoring once and adding eight shots (three on target), 19 tackles (11 won) and 10 interceptions over that span.