Ederson Injury: Questionable for Brighton game
Ederson has been removed from the Brazil squad due to injury, coach Dorival announced.
Ederson was originally called up but was omitted after Manchester City updated on his fitness, the national team gaffer explained. It remains to be seen whether the situation will affect his availability against Brighton, as Pep Guardiola didn't address the situation in his pre-game presser. Stefan Ortega would step in if need be.
