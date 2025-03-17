Ederson Injury: Suffers abdomen injury

Ederson suffered an abdomen injury that ruled him out of Saturday's clash against Brighton, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "It is something abdominal. He had niggles. At Nottingham Forest he had a problem and that's why it happened."

Ederson missed Saturday's match due to an abdomen injury. They hope he will be available after the international break to face Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Leicester in the Premier League on April 2. If he remains sidelined, Stefan Ortega will continue starting in goal until he returns.