Ederson Injury: Will miss Sassuolo fixture

Ederson isn't an option for Sunday's clash versus Sassuolo due to muscle fatigue, Mediaset relayed.

Ederson has been an unused sub for the last two matches while trying to manage the problem, and he has been left out of the game-day squad for this one to let him recover fully. Mario Pasalic and Marten De Roon are starting again in the midfield, while Yunus Musah is the lone midfielder on the bench. Ederson will look to return in Saturday's contest versus Udinese.