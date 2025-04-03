Fantasy Soccer
Ederson News: Clean sheet against Leicester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Ederson made no saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Leicester City.

Ederson had a quiet day in net against the Foxes, as neither of their two shots would find the target and force a save, leading to the clean sheet. This is the Brazilians sixth of the season and his first in one league match. He will look to make it two straight when facing United in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

