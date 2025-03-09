Ederson News: Concedes one against Nottingham

Ederson had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Ederson didn't have a terrible match but in the end one critical error would lead to City's demise, as he would not cover his near post and allow a late goal. This comes after seeing a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at five in 19 appearances this season. He will look to see his sixth in their next contest when facing Brighton on Saturday.