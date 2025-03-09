Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ederson headshot

Ederson News: Concedes one against Nottingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Ederson had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Ederson didn't have a terrible match but in the end one critical error would lead to City's demise, as he would not cover his near post and allow a late goal. This comes after seeing a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at five in 19 appearances this season. He will look to see his sixth in their next contest when facing Brighton on Saturday.

Ederson
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now