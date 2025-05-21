Ederson News: Concedes one in win

Ederson registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 3-1 victory versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Ederson was not at his best Tuesday, he made errors and saved one of just two shots he faced on target. The Brazilian has been plagued with injuries this season but has been ending the campaign strong; he has produced four clean sheets from his previous five matches. He might struggle to build upon that in City's next away at Fulham, the Cottagers have found the net in each of their last four home games and put three past Brentford last week.