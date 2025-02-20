Ederson News: Concedes three against Real Madrid

Ederson had five saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Ederson looked helpless in net Wednesday as Kylian Mbappe had a night to remember, putting three past the Brazilian in the loss. This ends his UCL campaign with one clean sheet, 20 goals allowed and 27 saves in eight appearances, a quite poor record for the usual top-class keeper. He will have another tough tilt on the horizon and will hope to rebound a bit when facing Liverpool on Sunday.