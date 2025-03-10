Ederson News: Creates four chances against Juventus

Ederson registered two shots (zero on goal), three interceptions, two tackles (two won) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Juventus.

Ederson couldn't make the stat sheet despite his activity in the final third and a few good feeds but was dominant in both phases nonetheless. He has recorded five shots (zero on target), seven chances created, three crosses (one accurate) and seven tackles (four won) in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.