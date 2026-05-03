Ederson News: Draws four fouls in Genoa bout

Ederson won one of two tackles and had two shots (one on goal), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Ederson was rather energetic and put together a well-rounded display, but didn't stand out in any particular area. He has registered at least one tackle in three straight fixtures, piling up five (four won) and adding five shots (two on target), two interceptions and three clearances over that span. Instead, he ended a four-game streak with one or more chances created in this one.