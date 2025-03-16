Ederson News: Expelled in Inter clash

Ederson had two shots (zero on goal), one clearance and two chances created before receiving two yellow cards at the 81st minute of Sunday's loss to Inter.

Ederson had a decent performance but was sent off in silly fashion, as he was booked twice in short order for protesting too much and mockingly applauding the referee. He'll be suspended for at least March 30's match versus Fiorentina. Charles De Ketelaere or Marco Brescianini will replace him in the XI. Mario Pasalic would play deeper in the first case.