Ederson News: Leads team in shots against Roma

Ederson had three shots (one on goal), two tackles (two won) and one chance created and drew two fouls in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Ederson was more involved than usual in the final third, pacing his side in attempts, but couldn't put one past Mile Sivlar. He has created at least one scoring chance in three straight tilts, totaling four and logging six shots (two on target), six tackles (five won) and three interceptions during that stretch.