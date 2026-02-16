Ederson News: Nets Saturday

Ederson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lazio.

Ederson put together a solid offensive showing during Saturday's win, he scored on his only shot and created three chances as well. It was an excellent match from the midfielder who played a big part at both ends of the pitch and continues to contribute consistently. Ederson should remain a big part of the attack and a huge link-up component moving forward.