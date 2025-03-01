Fantasy Soccer
Ederson News: Passable in Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Ederson drew two fouls and had four tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

Ederson contained the opponents in the passive phase with his muscularity but was a no-show on offense for the most part. He has totaled three shots (zero on target), three chances created, five tackles (two won) and three clearances in the last five fixtures.

