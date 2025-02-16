Ederson News: Provides assist during clean sheet

Ederson registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

Ederson had a relatively quiet day at the office Saturday, only making one save as he earned himself a clean sheet. However, this was not the highlight of his day, as the goalie would break a record after providing an assist to earn his sixth Premier League assist of his career, more than any other goalie in the history of the league. He will look to continue this form into Wednesday's massive tilt, facing Real Madrid in a win or go home UCL knockout match.