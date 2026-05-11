Ederson News: Scores and assists versus Milan

Ederson scored one goal and assisted once from one shot (one on target), two chances created and two tackles (both won) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus AC Milan.

Ederson had his best offensive display of the season, breaking the deadlock with a precise strike in the bottom corner and feeding Giacomo Raspadori in the box later on. He had scored once and assisted twice in the entire campaign before this match. He has notched at least one shot in four straight matches, amassing seven (six won) and adding six shots (three on target), four key passes and four clearances over that span.