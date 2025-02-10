Ederson News: Scores in blowout win

Ederson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win against Verona.

Ederson found the back of the net in the 37th minute Saturday, an unassisted strike which took the 3-0 lead. His goal is easy to overlook seeing that his teammate Mateo Retegui scored the other four goals, but it was good to see Ederson find the back of the net for the first time in Serie A since Nov. 23. He did not do much else before he was subbed off in the 59th minute for Mario Pasalic.