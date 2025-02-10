Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ederson headshot

Ederson News: Scores in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Ederson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win against Verona.

Ederson found the back of the net in the 37th minute Saturday, an unassisted strike which took the 3-0 lead. His goal is easy to overlook seeing that his teammate Mateo Retegui scored the other four goals, but it was good to see Ederson find the back of the net for the first time in Serie A since Nov. 23. He did not do much else before he was subbed off in the 59th minute for Mario Pasalic.

Ederson
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now